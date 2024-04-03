Your account
Zoe Saldana and Husband Marco Perego Reveal Their Code Phrase for Sex is ‘Playing With Legos Naked’

By
Zoe Saldana and Husband Marco Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A trip to Legoland has never been this thrilling.

Actress Zoe Saldaña and husband Marco Perego appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, April 3, where the couple revealed the code they use around the house for sex.

The topic came up when host Drew Barrymore was talking about a nude bowling club that has cropped up in Pennsylvania.

“The question is, are you comfortable enough to nude bowl?” Barrymore, 49, asked the couple. “I didn’t know that the world needed that.”

“No, never. We can try,” Perego responded. “We play Legos naked now.”

Saldaña then clarified that she and her husband, both 45, use “playing with Legos naked” as code for sex.

“Oh, God, he just found a way to call sexy time ‘playing Legos naked,'” Saldaña said. “So then the boys, at least, our older ones caught on, and they were like, ‘Are you guys kissing? Are you guys gonna go play naked with your Legos?’ And we’re like, ‘No, we’re not going to do that.’”

“OK, that is the cutest thing ever,” Barrymore replied. “Can you imagine what it’s like — maybe I’m asking this to myself — but what it’s like to grow up in that kind of love? That’s so wonderful.”

Saldaña and Perego met on a cross-country flight and got married in 2013. The pair share twin sons Cy and Bowie, 9, and a younger son, Zen, 7.

Despite having three children, Saldaña and Perego still find time to play with Legos — and more. Saldaña joked that nude bowling may not be out of the question for them.

“Who’s to say we haven’t [tried it] already?” she asked jokingly. “I mean, when we’re in Europe and in the Caribbean, sometimes we forget our bathing suits and we just go for a swim. But we’ve never bowled.”

The two even have matching tattoos of each other on their bodies. Saldaña joked that her husband’s tattoo is better and that hers often gets mistaken for Jesus.

“Whenever I get undressed around people, they’re like, ‘Are you very religious?’ I’m like, ‘No, why?'” she said. “It’s like, ‘Well because you have a portrait of Jesus,’ and I’m like, ‘No, that’s my husband.’”

Saldaña did add, however, that their relationship isn’t “lovey-dovey all the time.” Perego, who is Italian, added that he gets especially frightened when his wife begins scolding him in Spanish.

Perhaps if things get heated enough, Perego can make up for it by hitting the bricks — the toy ones.

