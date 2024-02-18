Zoe Saldaña offered a rare glimpse of her personal life with photos of her three sons.

The Avatar: Way of Water star, 45, shared a clip on Instagram on Friday, February 16 that highlighted several recent moments shared with her family, namely her husband Marco Perego Saldaña, and their three children, twins Cy and Bowie, 9, and Zen, 7.

Photos and videos shared by Saldaña show the family together at the beach, at home, on planes and in bed, interspersed with solo selfies of the actor and date nights with her husband, 44. The video is set to the song “Lost” by Frank Ocean. “Lost, lost, lost…In the best places, with the best people. Always lost…Amen!” Saldaña captioned the post.

Saldaña kept her boys out of the spotlight for most of their lives until May 2018 when they made their first public appearance at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

Saldaña previously spoke about her experience raising three boys. In an exclusive June 2018 interview, she told Us Weekly that she and Perego Saldaña, who married in 2013, try to keep a gender-neutral household.

“We have a very gender-neutral environment where my husband participates in a lot of tasks that were normally given to women and vice versa,” she explained. “I get to do a lot of male things, which is, I don’t know, put the TV together, fix things that break. We’re sort of a very gender-fluid household. I think it’s important to raise boys in that environment and girls as well.”

The actress added that it was “ironic” she was constantly surrounded by boys after growing up with two sisters. However, Saldaña thought that boys could be “just as crazy” as girls.

“They’re just as sensitive and just as kind but super hyper,” she said at the time. “It’s really hard to … You need a lot of physical energy to keep up with three boys. Four boys because my husband is the biggest one.”

Saldaña added that, when it comes to raising three boys, “blowouts always happen in the most inconvenient time.”

She continued, “I’ve had all of those. I’ve checked every box. Airport, public places, in the car, sitting and talking to people that you barely know. All of a sudden you smell something and you look at yourself and you’re full of s—t. It’s just, you know, c’est la vie.”

For as much as her sons might challenge her as a mom (as children are wont to do), Saldaña shared one of the most valuable lessons her children have taught her about parenting: “To be nice.”

“As mommies sometimes we forget that,” the Avengers: Endgame star explained. “We’re caught raising and teaching and disciplining and cooking and cleaning and not enough time to play. I think that my kids always remind me when I’m being too boring. They go, ‘Mama, be nice, sit down and play with me.’ That’s what they’re teaching me.”