So in love! Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego Saldana have been going strong for nearly a decade.

The twosome started dating in spring 2013, but their story began years earlier.

“I’ve known my partner for five years. I knew of his work. I knew of him. Then we met,” the Avatar star told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2014. “And months later, we both made the decision to do what we both individually vowed never to do — to get married.”

The couple quietly wed during summer 2013.

“As soon as we decided we were going to get married, we didn’t wait. We did it three weeks later,” she continued. “That part was very, very quick.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Marvel actress and the producer went on to welcome three kids: twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio in November 2014 and son Zen in December 2016. While she’s a mother of three boys, Saldana has been open about keeping their household open when it comes to gender.

“We have a very gender-neutral environment where my husband participates in a lot of tasks that were normally given to women and vice versa,” she told Us Weekly in June 2018. “I get to do a lot of male things, which is, I don’t know, put the TV together, fix things that break. We’re sort of a very gender-fluid household. I think it’s important to raise boys in that environment, and girls as well.”

Less than one year later, the From Scratch star told Us that the spouses were done having children.

“I pulled my feminist card out. I [told my husband], ‘No. The answer is no,’” she explained in April 2019. “I’m like, ‘You only give me boys so just get over it. You need to come to terms with this.’ It’s like, ‘Let’s raise amazing, elegant men that will bring home even better women,’ you know? That’s it.”

As her kids have gotten older, Saldana has only gotten prouder.

“My reason, my destiny, my mirrors. On Mother’s Day I have you to thank. I hold you responsible for my sleepless nights, my guilt, my painful growth, my salty tears, my endless obsession with being responsible for you- for all that, I thank you,” she gushed in May 2022 via Instagram. “If by any chance time were to stop and my life would hit a reset, I would still choose you, a million times over. And I would do it again and again- I would still choose you. All four of you. My favorite people. I love you x infinity.”

She’s also still head over heels for her husband, asking Perego Saldana if they could “kiss forever” during a trip to Portugal in October 2021.

Scroll through for the couple’s relationship timeline: