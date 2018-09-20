It may be intended for humans, but the sizzle that surrounds New York Fashion Week at the end of each summer definitely trickles down to the doggy set.

After all, it’s the season for chunky sweaters, autumnal favorites (argyle, anyone?) and stocking up on all the back-to-school basics, and it would be criminal to leave canines out of the frenzy.

With so many fun and cozy styles to choose from (denim! wool! fleece!), Us Weekly took on the task of rounding up this season’s hottest looks for dogs. Since not every canine is a clotheshorse, there are items for varying degrees of dress-up, but one thing is fur-sure: Each one will have your cutie sashaying down streets with as much confidence as a supermodel.