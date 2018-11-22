10 Senior Pets Who Will Make Your House a Home

It’s true, puppies and kittens have a certain something — the Instagram possibilities? Endless!

But when a dog or cat gets older, and a little wiser, it can be harder for them to stand out from the crowd, especially at a shelter where approximately 6.5 million animals end up every year, according to the ASPCA.

Adopt-a-Senior Pet Month was invented to help seniors get noticed. To make forever happen for some of them, Us Weekly is spotlighting 10 distinguished and adorable senior pets, each unique in their own way, but united in that they all need homes.

Read their stories and share with your friends — you could help them find a home for the holidays.