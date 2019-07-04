Fireworks, marshmallows, baseball and more! Us Weekly caught up with some of the biggest names in movies, TV, music and fashion about what they have planned for the Fourth of July this year.

Nicky Hilton revealed that she and her husband, James Rothschild, recently purchased a home in Brookhaven, New York, where they plan to celebrate with their daughters, Lily and Teddy. Country superstar Kane Brown, meanwhile, spilled the beans about the major surprise he has in store for his wife, Katelyn Jae, who is pregnant with their first child. But more on that later!

The federal holiday, which commemorates the ratification of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, has always been a time for families across the United States to come together for backyard barbecues.

Celebrities are rarely ever shy about documenting their fun-filled celebrations on social media, whether it’s Taylor Swift throwing her annual Independence Day party — her guests through the years have included Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Joe Jonas, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively — or Chrissy Teigen and John Legend heading out to The Hamptons for a weekend of rest and relaxation.

Of course, one thing that brings people together on July Fourth is their love of food — but it is summer after all, so it’s important to remember to stay beach-ready at all times.

“Put those burgers on the grill — it could be beef or turkey — and when I take it off I don’t use a bun,” Patti LaBelle told Us in July 2018. “You could wrap it in lettuce instead and have yourself a turkey burger for that cookout.”

In honor of the most patriotic day of the year, scroll down to find out how your favorite stars are celebrating!