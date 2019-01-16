Engaged! 5 Seconds of Summer lead guitarist Michael Clifford is engaged to longtime girlfriend Crystal Leigh, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The 23-year-old musician proposed during a sunset picnic at the Ungasan Clifftop Resort in Bali on Friday, January 11. The twosome were celebrating their three-year anniversary during Guess’ #DestinationGuess Bali series.

Before Clifford got down on one knee, he scattered photos of special moments from their relationship in their tent, including their first picture together, their first “I love you” and their first anniversary.

Scroll through to see photos from the duo’s engagement: