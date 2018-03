Dream team! The Kardashian-Jenner clan took their talents to the softball field on Thursday, March 8, where they got lessons from retired MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

The girls — Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian — joined friends for a friendly game in Calabasas, California. The reality stars looked amazing in head-to-toe black and red uniforms. Meanwhile, A-Rod looked sharp in a white jacket, jeans and sunglasses for the outing.