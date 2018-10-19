Eighteen months after the death of Aaron Hernandez, The Boston Globe’s Spotlight Team unveiled new information about the late New England Patriots star in a six-part investigative series titled Gladiator.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning team of journalists painted a portrait of Hernandez’s life through new interviews with family and friends, in addition to obtaining previously undisclosed court records, text messages, emails and recordings of nearly 300 phone calls that the NFL pro made while in jail.

Here are eight things we learned about Hernandez, who died by suicide at the age of 27 in April 2017 while serving a life sentence without parole for the 2013 killing of his friend Odin Lloyd.