From Coachella to children! Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul first met his wife, Lauren Parsekian, at the music festival in 2010, but little did they know they would go on to build a romance (and a family) together.

Paul started Breaking Bad in 2008 as Jesse Pinkman, a breakthrough role that earned the actor a total of three Emmys. On the other hand, Parsekian was attending Pepperdine University and graduated in 2009 with a degree in Filmmaking.

Parsekian met friend Molly Thomspon while at Pepperdine, and the two joined together to create the Kind Campaign – a nonprofit organization that brings awareness to bullying against girls in educational institutions. Upon graduating, the two campaign leaders visited schools across the country and documented their experience for a documentary film Finding Kind released in May 2011.

Paul and Parsekian met at Coachella shortly after Parsekian wrapped up filming and the two became good friends. After a year, the two fell in love and never looked back.

Their first date was even more adventurous — and almost had a very different ending. “Our first date after Coachella was a trip to Vegas,” Paul told Elle in March 2014. “We also jumped into a cab and said, ‘Take us to the nearest chapel. We’re getting married.’ The Little White Chapel ended up being closed. We probably would have gone through with it. It would have been a pretty funny story. But I’m happy we got married when we did – a year later.”

The two epitomize couple goals as they showcase their support for one another. Parsekian accompanied Paul on his second and third Emmy wins for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2012 and 2014. During his acceptance speech in 2014, Paul gave his wife a shout-out. “To my wife, my God, thank you for marrying me,” he said. “If you don’t know what she does, look up Kind Campaign. Do yourself a favor, look up Kind Campaign.”

He and Parsekian enjoyed several years as a family of two before welcoming their first child in 2018, and Paul is more than happy to take on daddy duties. “She was born with a lot of hair, so I kind of started learning how to braid pretty early on,” Paul told Entertainment Tonight in June 2022. “I love correcting people when they say, ‘Oh, my God, your mom did such a great job on your hair.’ And my daughter goes, ‘No, my daddy did it.’ It just makes me so proud.”

From their first date in Las Vegas to a loving family, the two have continued to express their endless love for one another.

Keep scrolling to see Paul and Parsekian’s complete relationship timeline.