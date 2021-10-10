Living life her way! Adrienne C. Moore has plenty on her to-do list as a highly sought-after actress, but she still makes time for the activities she enjoys outside of work.

The Tennessee native, 41, got her big break playing Cindy “Black Cindy” Hayes on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, which ran from July 2013 to July 2019. She started out as a recurring cast member during the first two seasons and was later promoted to a series regular for season 3.

After wrapping the series, Moore shifted her focus to a new type of role. She landed the lead on the Canadian TV show Pretty Hard Cases, which premiered in February and is available to stream on IMDb TV. She portrays drug squad detective Kelly Duff in the project.

“What I learned from my time at Orange was that yes, even though prison creates its own microcosm of a world, it’s still dealing with the same dynamics that we deal with on the larger scale of the bigger world — the politics, the theme of education, with love, with rivalries,” she told Variety in an interview published in September. “And so, it was easy to jump into this new microcosm because the lens shifts [and] instead of dealing with the prison system we’re dealing with the policing system, but that world crosses criminals and those that are in jail and so forth.”

Moore also touched on the importance of representation within the series. “I wanted to shed light on [the fact that] not often do you see strong, female, Black leads like myself that are full-figured women doing action-packed scenes and running and chasing and doing fight scenes, stunt driving, anything like that. That was also something I really wanted to be super-focused with her,” she said. “She’s in her 40s, she’s had a couple of doughnuts in her life, she’s doing the best she can, but I wanted to show that even at her size — at my size — we can definitely have a strong impact with fight choreography.”

Off set, the 30 Rock alum unwinds by balancing her days with her favorite hobbies and some new interests. From archery lessons to horseback riding, she knows the value of allowing herself to take a break from work and that her career will still be thriving when her self-care is complete.

Want to see Moore’s day in action? Keep scrolling through the photos below to discover how she spends her time.