5. He Wrote Music About His Experience With Substance Abuse

During his time on AGT, Neal performed two original songs — “Lost” and “Send Me A Butterfly” — reflecting on his battle with substance abuse and his father’s suicide. “So tell me why it had to be your time to go / If you’re in a better place then I’ve just got to know / Are there angels where you are / ‘Cause where I am feels so dark / I’ve never seen a blacker night.” he sings in the second verse of “Send Me a Butterfly.”