New Mexico District Attorney Considers Criminal Charges

Santa Fe Dist. Atty. Mary Carmack-Altwies is considering charging four people involved in the Rust shooting with involuntary manslaughter and gun violations, the L.A. Times reported in September 2022. “During the filming of [Rust], Alec Baldwin shot and killed Halyna Hutchins and injured Joel Souza while rehearsing a scene,” she wrote in a letter to the state finance board, which was obtained by the outlet. “Many individuals had handled the gun that ultimately killed Hutchins and injured Souza.”

If charged, Baldwin could face up to 18 months in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.