The Armorer Says She ‘Has No Idea’ Why Live Rounds Were in the Gun

Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyers, Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence, released a statement to Us on October 29. “First Hannah would like to extend her deepest and most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Halyna,” the statement read, referring to Hutchins as “an inspirational woman in film who Hannah looked up to.”

The statement went on to allege that she had been “slandered” in the aftermath of the shooting.

“Safety is Hannah’s number one priority on set. Ultimately this set would never have been compromised if live ammo were not introduced,” the lawyers claimed on her behalf. “Hannah has no idea where the live rounds came from. Hannah and the prop master gained control over the guns and she never witnessed anyone shoot live rounds with these guns and nor would she permit that. They were locked up every night and at lunch and there’s no way a single one of them was unaccounted for or being shot by crew members. Hannah still, to this day, has never had an accidental discharge.”

Though there have been reports that there were two accidental discharges in other situations on set, Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyers allege that others were at fault. “The first one on this set was the prop master and the second was a stunt man after Hannah informed him his gun was hot with blanks,” they alleged.