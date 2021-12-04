Amazing Race Winners Will Jardell and James Wallington Marry in New Orleans

Groom Party

Standing alongside the grooms for their big day were Elizabeth Itz-Verona, Lan Lee-Nguyen, Barrett Watson, Anne Richmond, Mackenzie Jardell and Cameron Cooper on Will’s side. Rebecca Wallington, Julia Mack, Alexander Little, Jesse Stacy-Josephson, Aparna Dhinakaran and Chris Wallace stood on James’ side.

The ladies wore dresses by Dear Cleo, a sustainable dress company made out of recycled yarns and fabrics. “As men we aren’t the most knowledgeable about women’s dresses but they’ve helped us work with our girls and get them all incredible dresses,” the couple told Us.