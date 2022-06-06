Her Reaction to the Verdict

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words,” the Never Back Down star told Us in June 2022. “I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.”

She continued: “It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously,” Heard argued in her statement. “I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won [a libel trial against The Sun] in the U.K. … I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly.”