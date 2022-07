Was a Juror Not Verified?

Heard’s July 1 filing claims that one juror was not properly verified. Juror 15’s listed birth year was 1945, but he apparently didn’t look like a 77-year-old.

“Publicly available information demonstrates that he appears to have been born in 1970,” Heard’s legal team stated. “This discrepancy raises the question whether Juror 15 actually received a summons for jury duty and was properly vetted by the court to serve on the jury.”