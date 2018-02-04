Angelina Jolie attended the 2018 Annie Awards at UCLA in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 4, with two of her daughters, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

Jolie, 42, wore a silver shimmery low-cut dress with pockets and a thigh-high slit. Her daughters followed her glamorous lead with Shiloh wearing a suit and Zahara dressing in all black with a lace top.

The Maleficent star was at the event for her animated film The Breadwinner, which tells the story of an 11-year-old girl who lives in Afghanistan and is forced to dress as a boy to support her family. Jolie executive-produced the film, which was named Best Animated Feature. She posed for photos with the movie’s director, Nora Twomey, and the cast on the red carpet. Later, the Oscar winner signed autographs for adoring fans outside.

The U.N. special envoy recently brought Shiloh and Zahara along on a trip to visit Syrian families living in a refugee camp in Za’atari, Jordan, on January 28. They met with a group of Syrian girls at a UNHCR-funded community center in the camp. “My daughters Zahara and Shiloh asked to come with me today,” Jolie explained of her daughters’ budding humanitarian efforts. “They’ve spent time today speaking and playing with children their own age who have been forced from their homes, whose family members have been killed or have disappeared, and who are struggling with trauma and illness, but who at the end of the day are just children, with the same hopes and rights as children in any other nation.”

Jolie also shares sons Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, and Knox, 9, with ex Brad Pitt, as well as daughter Vivinenne, 9.

