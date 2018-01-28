Two of Angelina Jolie’s daughters with Brad Pitt, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, accompanied their mother as the humanitarian visited Syrian refugee families living in Za’atari, Jordan, on Sunday, January 28.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, the U.N. special envoy and actress said, “My daughters Zahara and Shiloh asked to come with me today. They’ve spent time today speaking and playing with children their own age who have been forced from their homes, whose family members have been killed or have disappeared, and who are struggling with trauma and illness, but who at the end of the day are just children, with the same hopes and rights as children in any other nation.” Zahara, 13, and Shiloh, 11, reportedly met with a group of young Syrian girls at a UNHCR-funded community center in the camp.

The Oscar winner, 42, later gave a powerful speech where she called on world powers to “find a viable political settlement” to end Syria’s civil war.

Jolie has long fought for peace in Syria — and her trip with her daughters was her fifth visit to Jordan and third to the Za’atari refugee camp. She previously visited in September 2012 and in June 2013. In 2015, she wrote an op-ed for the New York Times where she made a call for action to help millions of displaced Syrians and Iraqis.

This is not the first time Jolie’s children have accompanied her on a humanitarian trip: In 2015, she brought Shiloh along to Turkey to honor World Refugee Day.

Jolie and Pitt, who married in August 2014 but separated in 2017, also share sons Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Knox, 9, and daughter Vivienne, 9.

