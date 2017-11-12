Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson and Emma Stone were just some of the celebrities on hand at the 9th Annual Governors Awards, where five individuals were honored for their work in Hollywood.

The glitzy event at Hollywood’s Ray Dolby Ballroom on Saturday, November 11, celebrated the work of directors Agnes Varda, Charles Burnett and Alejandro González Iñárritu, cinematographer Owen Roizman and actor Donald Sutherland.

Jolie presented an honorary Oscar to Varda, 89, who, according to Vanity Fair, remarked on stage, “It is a big event, very serious. But if I have to choose between serious and lightness, I choose lightness,” before she broke into an impromptu dance with Jolie. Dustin Hoffman, who was accused of sexual harassment on November 1, reportedly kept a low profile before presenting an award to Roizman, with whom he worked with on Tootsie.

