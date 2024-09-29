Are You the One? alums Amber Lee and Ethan Diamond renewed their vows to celebrate 10 years of marriage.

The couple, who appeared on season 1 of the MTV reality series in 2014 and tied the knot that September, held their vow renewal ceremony at Chapel Dulcinea in Austin, Texas, on Friday, September 27.

“We moved so quickly after meeting on Are You the One? and ended up never having a wedding,” Amber, 33, and Ethan, 34, exclusively tell Us Weekly. “After having our first kid just a little over a year after meeting on TV, we always chose to financially prioritize other things over a day of celebration. Ten years of marriage and two kids later, we’re so blessed to be in a more established place and are ready to celebrate this milestone with the ones we love.”

The pair, who share daughters Scarlett, 9, and Serena, 6, exchanged vows for the first time during Friday’s ceremony. “It’s so special to do this a little backwards for us — writing vows after a decade of raising a family together feels deeply intimate yet still just as hopeful as if we were newlyweds,” they say.

Amber and Ethan describe the event as “reflective” and “intimate,” noting that they chose Chapel Dulcinea because they wanted “a fairly private” venue that still felt “grand” and “romantic,” elevated with flowers by House of Margot Blair.

The duo add that the vow renewal “was special because it was our first wedding ceremony,” so they “went all out.” Their daughters helped Amber pick out “a traditional wedding dress,” Ethan wore a custom suit and they indulged in wedding ring upgrades from Diamonds Direct.

