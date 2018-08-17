Venues around the world across the U.S. are paying their respects to the great Aretha Franklin after the Queen of Soul died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76 on Thursday, August 16.

Buildings in her hometown of Detroit, Michigan — including The Fox Theatre, Comerica Park and Little Caesar Arena — posted signs bearing the words “Forever Our Queen of Soul,” while the marquee of her musical home at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, where she took the stage more than a dozen times, was aglow in her honor: “Honoring Apollo legend Aretha Franklin. 1942-2018.” Also lit up, the sign at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square, New York.

Fans, too, set up memorials in NYC’s Franklin Street subway station, where her name and song titles were scrawled along the walls and street markers. Admirer’s also flocked to leave flowers, gifts and records at the “Respect” singer’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Scroll through to see the pics of the displays of love being bestowed upon on the music icon.