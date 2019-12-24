Caelynn Sends Love As Bachelor Nation Rallies Around Dean After Ski Accident

Bachelor Nation is thinking about Dean Unglert this Christmas. Former contestants from the ABC franchise are rallying around the 28-year-old after he was injured during a ski accident in Switzerland.

“All my life i’ve dreamt about skiing the swiss alps. how could you not? they’re huge and beautiful and have some of the best snow in the world. today, however, was not my day. i was sending just a liiiiitle too hard and took a nasty spill which ultimately put me here. and since this is probably going to be the only pic i get in switzerland, i figured i gotta post,” the Bachelorette alum wrote alongside a selfie from his hospital bed on Monday, December 23, via Instagram. “The swiss mountain rescue blew my mind today. it took me about an hour to flag someone down for help but once i did, i was airborne and in surgery in less than an hour. a dislocated hip and fractured femur put 4 screws and a plate in my leg but things could have been so much worse and for that i am extremely grateful!”

Unglert added that he will be “celebrating Xmas in a hospital bed this year.”

The former Bachelor in Paradise contestant, who met girlfriend Caelynn Miller-Keyes on the beach in Mexico during season 6 earlier this year, later shared footage from the slopes via his Instagram Stories.

“Well, I just fell, 99 percent sure I dislocated my hip. Hopefully ski patrol is on the way,” Unglert told his followers as he laid on the mountain.

He later revealed that he laid on the snow for “an hour before someone finally skied by.”

“I quickly realized my leg wasn’t good enough to be skied on,” Unglert explained. “My next idea was to find a way to slide myself to a main run. Thank God for a random guy who came across me and was able to flag down help.”

Scroll through to see the reactions from Bachelor Nation: