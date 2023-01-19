Every rose has its thorn. Fans of Bachelorette alum DeAnna Pappas were rooting for her romance with Stephen Stagliano from day one — after the TV star struck out twice on the ABC series.

Bachelor Nation was introduced to Pappas in 2007 while she competed for Brad Womack’s heart. After the Bachelor chose to leave the show single, the former real estate agent was named the new Bachelorette for season 4, which aired in 2008.

While Pappas got engaged to Jesse Csincsak during the show’s finale, the duo called it quits less than one year later. The former ABC star, however, found love with Stephen, after being introduced through his twin brother, Michael Stagliano, who appeared on season 5 of The Bachelorette.

The couple tied the knot in October 2011, one year after their engagement made headlines. The duo, who share daughter Addison and son Austin, have been vocal about their imperfect family for years.

“We pay thousands of dollars for counseling, so we’re doing great!” Pappas exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2018, joking about the pair’s weekly counseling sessions. “Not that we were ever not.”

She confessed: “I’m way too outspoken for Stephen and I don’t give grace enough and that’s something I have been working on.”

One month later, Pappas reflected on her marriage in celebration of their seventh anniversary.

“Marriage is not always easy. It’s actually really difficult at times. Stephen and I are committed to one another and making our marriage work on a daily basis,” she wrote in an October 2018 blog post. “We work very hard to parent together so there is never a ‘good cop’ or ‘bad cop’ in our household. We try to have ‘facetime’ every day to communicate. Most of all, we put The Lord first in our household. We try to let Him guide us in all that we do.”

The “Flashbacks” podcast host noted two years later that despite their problems, she knew Stephen was The One very early into their relationship.

“I remember going into #thebachelorette & thinking I knew exactly what I wanted in a relationship. And then came you,” she wrote via Instagram in June 2020. “Walking straight into my life to break down my walls, soften my heart, build me up, prove that compassion and grace do exist, & show me what real LOVE is supposed to be like. Forever grateful for you, my dear. Thank you for saving me. @stephenstag ❤️.”

While Pappas and Stephen appeared to be going strong in October 2021 when they renewed their vows, they announced in January 2023 that they split.

“It is with immense sadness, Stephen & I have decided to end our relationship as a couple. We have been working hard for a long time — both as a married couple & as individuals & have come to the conclusion to remain separate,” the Bachelor Nation star wrote via an Instagram statement at the time. “We remain loving parents to our beautiful children, Addison & Austin, & will continue to raise them together with love & faith.”

