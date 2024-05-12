To quote Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay, Bella Hadid looks “good as gold” when she wears Missoma’s eco-friendly jewelry.

Hadid, 27, is especially a fan of the brand’s Hera Oversized Dome Ridge Earrings. The gold-plated brass studs feature a geometric ridge design and follow Missoma’s sustainability pledge.

“We’re taking an honest approach to our sustainability and refuse to greenwash,” a statement on the brand’s website reads, calling itself a “climate active” company.

“Paying to offset our carbon emissions is not good enough when the planet is in crisis. That’s why our next step is to understand how we can actively reduce our emissions.”

To do its part in helping the planet, Missoma purchases renewable energy for its warehouse and several supplies use renewable sources. Missoma is also the first jewelry range to partner with Vaayu, a climate tech platform, to calculate carbon emissions from all deliveries and returns, as well as working with a Norway-based climate solution organization, CHOOOSE, to fund additional biodiversity projects.

