Real estate for Twi-hards! If you’ve ever wanted to reside in the home where Bella Swan lived, now’s your chance — the house is on the market!

While the movies adapted from the beloved books were set in Forks, Washington, Bella’s home is actually located in St. Helens, Oregon, and is currently on sale for $349,000.

In a blog posted by Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty, the current owner of the home recalled the feeling of seeing the property used in the films: “To see a picture of the very house you’re sitting in followed by an image of the very room you’re in, is a sensation that very few will ever know. … That is really a crazy thing to see on a big screen.”

And the house remains in the same condition as it was when it was featured on the big screen, with the owner noting, “I’ve kept the house as it was from the movie.”

Scroll through photos to check out the place Bella — played by Kristen Stewart — called home!