America’s Player is officially off the market! Big Brother alum and fan favorite Eric Stein married the love of his life, Marissa Nardi, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The couple tied the knot in an outdoor wedding on the water at City Vineyard on Saturday, June 12, in New York City. The wedding was originally scheduled to take place in a big castle on April 4, 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic postponed the event twice.

“We are beyond thrilled! This was the easiest and best decision that I’ve ever made. Marissa is living proof that good things come to those who wait,” Eric exclusively told Us.

The intimate celebration featured many personalized details. Renowned violinist Daisy Jopling accompanied the bride and groom down the aisle by playing Beyoncé and Jay-Z songs on the electric violin. Eric’s good friend, composer/songwriter Michael Grubbs (a.ka. Wakey!Wakey!), recorded a custom dedicated version of his love song “Always and Forever” for the couple’s first dance.

In attendance were fellow Big Brother alums John McGuire (BB17) and Adam Poch (BB13), as well as I Love New York’s Mat Levy. Big Brother’s Dani and Dominic Briones (BB8, BB13), Nick Starcevic (BB8) and Monica Bailey (BB2) also celebrated from afar through a private live stream of the ceremony.

The newlyweds’ parents live only 10 minutes away from each other, yet the couple had never crossed paths until they matched on Bumble in early 2017. Marissa is a graduate of Barnard College and Cornell Law School. She serves as a senior attorney for the national nonprofit organization Children’s Rights, where she fights for the legal rights and safety of America’s most vulnerable children. Eric cocreated and is executive producing several upcoming unscripted TV pilots and projects.

The happy couple, who love to travel, will be honeymooning in an overwater bungalow in Bora Bora. “It’s our first trip since before the pandemic, and we are so excited to simply relax!” they told Us.

Scroll down to see exclusive photos from the big day, shot by photographer Emma Kazaryan.