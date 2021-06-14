Exclusive

‘Big Brother’ Fan Favorite Eric Stein Marries Longtime Love Marissa Nardi in New York City

By
Eric Stein Wedding
 Emma Kazaryan
7
1 / 7
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

NYC Nuptials

Eric and Marissa posed with the New York City skyline as the backdrop for their special day.

Back to top