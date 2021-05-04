Divorce Bill Gates and Melinda Gates’ Relationship Timeline: Revisit Their Biggest Moments After Divorce Announcement By Nicole Massabrook May 3, 2021 Elaine Thompson/AP/Shutterstock 7 7 / 7 2021 The couple announced their divorce and court documents reveal that they have a separation contract. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! Are ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Meri, Robyn, Christine and Janelle Still Together With Kody? More News