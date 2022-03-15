Melinda’s Lowest Moment

The former marketing manager opened up about her decision to leave Bill in March 2022.

“We all have low moments,” she told USA Today, which named her a Woman of the Year at the time. “I’m not happy every day. You turn on the news and you think, ‘Oh my, gosh, what’s going to happen next?’ I would say probably, though, for sure, my lowest moment in life was when I finally reached the decision that I knew I needed to leave my marriage. That wasn’t something I ever thought would happen to me. It certainly wasn’t what I thought on the day I got married, but I realized for myself, I needed to make a healthier choice, and that was just a very, very sad day.”