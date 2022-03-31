A Response to the Response

Hersey and Thurston did their first joint interview on the “Off the Vine” podcast in March 2022, opening up about how Moynes initially reacted to their romance.

“I watched how much effort she put into that relationship while it was falling apart. And what really pissed me off about that, like, listening to that podcast was when there started to be a narrative get painted that she was putting no effort in, and Blake was the only one putting effort in at the end. And furthermore, that in that time, where she was ‘absent,’ that she was somehow emotionally cheating with me. … It just pissed me off,” Hersey said. “I was disappointed at first. And then I realized I was, like, ‘This is him capitalizing on this opportunity,’ which I understand — I get how it works, like, seeing this world now for the past almost a year. … Just when it was at the expense of my friend, it was frustrating.”

During an Instagram Q&A days later, Moynes said he didn’t want to “ignite” the drama when asked about his comments, noting that Thurston and Hersey are “allowed to have their opinions and share their side of things.” He added: “It’s all good.”