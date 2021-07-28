Sending support. Bob Odenkirk‘s former costars and celebrity friends sent him well-wishes following his health scare on Tuesday, July 27.

The actor, 58, collapsed while filming Better Call Saul in New Mexico and was rushed to the hospital. Crew members immediately called an ambulance following the incident. The cause of his collapse was not revealed.

Odenkirk quickly began receiving an outpouring of love on social media from his former costars, including Breaking Bad alums Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston. The two-time Emmy winner first appeared as lawyer Saul Goodman on the AMC smash hit in 2009 and starred in 36 episodes.

In 2015, he landed his own spinoff. Better Caul Saul, a prequel series, reveals how Jimmy McGill became the lawyer that Breaking Bad fans were introduced to. The series is currently filming its sixth and final season outside of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The details of the final season have been kept under wraps but executive producers Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan have teased the possibility of more familiar faces.

“I’ve been told by Peter Gould that when Better Call Saul wraps up, everyone will see Breaking Bad in a different light,” the former Saturday Night Live writer told The Hollywood Reporter in March. “I think there are more amazing things to come that will comment on or inform the actual incidents of Breaking Bad in a surprising way.”

Scroll down to read the messages celebrities shared for Odenkirk following his hospitalization: