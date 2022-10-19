A comeback in love! Since Brendan Fraser has returned to the spotlight, he has someone special by his side — his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore.

As Fraser, 53, made the rounds at all the film festivals for his return to acting in The Whale, Moore was by his side. The pair made their public debut at the Venice Film Festival, where The Mummy star received a historic, six-minute standing ovation for his performance — which is also gaining some Oscar buzz.

The actor took a hiatus from Hollywood in the late 2000s. Fraser later claimed in an interview with GQ in February 2018 that Philip Berk, the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, had sexually assaulted him. The alleged encounter with Berk was one of the reasons Encino Man star decided to step away from the spotlight.

In an interview with Variety, the George of the Jungle alum admitted that he’s happy to be in demand again, though he still worries his comeback may not last. “I was never that far away,” he explained in October 2022. “You can’t get rid of me that easy. But I’m glad to have a job. I’m still expecting somebody to walk over to me, hand me a dish towel and say, ‘Fraser, get back in the kitchen.’”

The couple also attended the BFI London Film Festival together in October 2022. Fraser walked the red carpet wearing a classic black and white suit while Moore opted for a stunning blue floor-length gown. The Crash actor received another standing ovation for his performance after the viewing.

Before dating Moore, the Glory Daze actor was previously married to Afton Smith, but the pair decided to divorce in 2007. The paperwork was finalized two years later. The former couple share three sons: Griffin, 20, Holden, 18 and Leland, 16.

As part of the pair’s divorce settlement, Fraser was ordered to pay $900,000 per year in alimony and child support. The SAG winner petitioned the court for reduced alimony payments, claiming that he could no longer afford to pay $50,000 per month. Smith alleged that her ex was hiding some of his financial assets.

Both Moore and the Scrubs alum keep their personal lives private, so not much is known about how the two met or even when the couple officially started dating.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Fraser’s new flame: