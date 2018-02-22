The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that they are investigating the accusations made by Brendan Fraser that he was sexually assaulted by the former President of the organization, Philip Berk.

“The HFPA stands firmly against sexual harassment and the type of behavior described in this article,” an official statement from the HFPA to Us Weekly reads. “Over the years we’ve continued a positive working relationship with Brendan, which includes announcing Golden Globe nominees, attending the ceremony and participating in press conferences. This report includes alleged information that the HFPA was previously unaware of and at this time we are investigating further details surrounding the incident.”

As previously reported, Fraser claimed in a GQ interview published on Thursday, February 22, that Berk sexually assaulted him in the summer of 2003. The Mummy actor, now 49, said his alleged encounter with Berk is one of the reasons he stepped away from the spotlight.

“His left hand reaches around, grabs my ass cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the taint. And he starts moving it around,” Fraser told the publication. “I felt ill. I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry. I felt like someone had thrown invisible paint on me.”

The Trust star claimed that Berk later apologized in a letter and the HFPA said they would never allow the two in a room together again. However Berk, who is still member of the HFPA, denied the accusations made by Fraser.

“Mr. Fraser’s version is a total fabrication,” Berk said in a statement to GQ. “My apology admitted no wrongdoing, the usual ‘If I’ve done anything that upset Mr. Fraser, it was it was not intended and I apologize.’”

