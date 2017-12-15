Growing up in Edgar County, Illinois, Brett Eldredge’s eternal Christmas wish was for a furry friend. “I always begged to get a dog,” the country crooner recalls in the new issue of Us Weekly. His parents never gave in, so last year, the 31-year-old drove six hours to an Alabama farm where a litter of Weimaraner and Vizsla mixes waited. “He came up to me,” Eldredge says, “and changed my world from day one.” Now 19 months, Edgar Boogie has traveled the country with the “Don’t Ya” singer, keeping him company on tour while winning over fans of his own. (His Instagram has 130,000 followers!) “He knows when I’m bummed,” says Eldredge. “He gives you that love when you need it. It’s pretty awesome.”