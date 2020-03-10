Exclusive Bringing Up Bates’ Katie Bates Is Officially Courting Travis Clark: ‘I Feel Like the Luckiest Girl on the Planet’ By Meredith Nardino March 10, 2020 Carly Hobbins 4 1 / 4 Heart Eyes Though they only met a few short months ago, Katie and Travis are already inseparable. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston True American Heritage—The Perfect Gift from Duke Spirits! More News