It’s baby news everywhere in the Bates family! In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, July 26, episode of Bringing Up Bates, Tori Bates and husband Bobby Smith tell their family they’re expecting. At the time of the news, she was the third in the family to be pregnant – Erin Bates and husband Chad Paine and Alyssa Bates and husband John Webster were also expecting at the time. Naturally, the couple were greeted by a ton of hugs after they made the announcement in the kitchen.

“I was just so happy because we get to be pregnant a couple of days together! That’s really bonding, you know, talking about what we’re going through,” Erin Bates says in the clip. Erin and Chad welcomed their third child, a girl, together in March, two days after Alyssa and Zoey welcomed their third daughter.

“We were not expecting that at all,” Whitney Bates says. Her husband Zach adds, “Two babies were not enough this week! Somebody had to throw in a third.”

The news was delivered to the family sooner than Tori and Bobby had planned, but she was too excited to wait. “I’m pretty sure my sisters didn’t tell anybody until they were at least eight or 12 weeks and I’m like, barely four, and I’m like, I gotta wait a little bit,” she says. “By the time I told them I was like, six weeks.”

The couple announced their pregnancy exclusively to Us Weekly in May. “We’re having a baby! We are thrilled that God has blessed us with this amazing privilege, and we cannot wait to meet our precious little gift from Him,” Tori, 22, told Us at the time. “We’re on the edge of our seats to see whether it’s a boy or a girl!”

The pair met in 2015 and began courting in November 2016. They tied the knot in December 2017 in in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Bringing Up Bates airs on UPtv Thursday, July 26, at 9 p.m. ET.

