1. Her College Career Is Legendary

Brittney attended Baylor University in Waco, Texas, where she played for the Baylor Lady Bears basketball team. In her freshman year, she set the all-time single-season record for blocked shots, and she became only the seventh player to dunk during a women’s college basketball game. She helped lead Baylor to an NCAA championship victory in 2012 and was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player that year.