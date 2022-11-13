The stars know how to balance health and indulgence. While Hollywood is always buzzing about staying in shape, they also love a delicious meal.
When celebs are escaping the glaring lights of Manhattan, they head to Port Chester, New York, for dinner at upscale eateries like Sergio’s Saw Pit. The family-owned Italian restaurant offers a menu full of luxurious classics, including lobster tails and filet mignon. Plus, their expansive wine menu is delectable.
After a night of pasta and wine, A-Listers go into recovery mode and rehydrate. That’s made easier with 1to3 Life, the low-calorie electrolyte mix cofounded by former Bachelorette Aly Fedotowsky-Manno. Available in citrus, lemon-lime and passionfruit, the powder comes in individually packed sticks that help consumers hydrate up to three times faster than they would with plain water.
Scroll down to see what else Hollywood is buzzing about:
Credit: 1to3 Life; Mission; Sergio's Saw Pit
Credit: Sergio's Saw Pit of Port Chester
Sergio’s Saw Pit
Located in Port Chester, New York, this upscale Italian eatery — from the family behind Sergio’s Ristorante in Pelham — offers delicious fare and impeccable service. (sergiosofportchester.com)
Credit: Amazon
The Gift of Failure
Real estate mogul and attorney Ari Rastegar’s highly anticipated book offers valuable insight into how you can leverage defeat into massive success. ($16, amazon.com)
Credit: 1to3 Life
1to3 Life
Cofounded by Fedotowsky-Manno, this low-calorie electrolyte mix gives you three times more hydration than drinking water alone and is packed with electrolytes, vitamins and minerals. ($25, 1to3life.com)
Credit: Move Mountains Co Photography/SpeechLess Music
Speechless
In need of entertainment for your next event? Look no further than this award-winning website, which allows clients to choose music ensembles from all over the world. (speechlessmusic.com)
Credit: Mission
Mission
This Cooling Performance Hat is chemical-free and reusable — and essential for workout enthusiasts! It cools you down instantly when activated with water for up to two hours. ($19.97, Walmart)