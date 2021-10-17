Hollywood is buzzing about their newest finds, ranging from the trendiest face coverings to the latest hotspot.

Mission’s all-season gaiter is the latest fall fashion statement. The multilayer fabric includes an adjustable strap and is designed specifically to stop excess moisture and heat from building up.

When they’re out and about, the stars are hitting The Palace nightclub in New York City. The Tribeca hotspot reminds partygoers of the early 2000s.

If the celebs are enjoying a relaxing night in, they might chill out with some CBD. Sky Wellness CBD Sleep Oil Drops include both melatonin and CBN — the cannabinoid for sleep.

