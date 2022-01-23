Top 5

Stories

Buzzzz-o-Meter

Buzzzz-o-Meter: Frankies Bikinis Active, Evolvetogether and More That Hollywood Is Buzzing About This Week

By
Buzzzz o Meter Stars Are Buzzing About This Everyday Workout Gear Alessandra Ambrosio
 Courtesy AMR Collection
5
podcast
Spa2_123021_600x338

Heating up in Hollywood! If you love fashionable activewear or if you’re searching for a line of sustainable beauty products, Us Weekly has you covered. Find out what celebrities are buzzing about this week by scrolling through the photos!

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories! Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!