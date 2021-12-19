Buzzzz-o-Meter: Stars Are Buzzing About These Silk Pajamas

Hollywood’s A-list can shop ’til they drop, and Us Weekly has the scoop on all their latest finds.

The stars are getting cozy ahead of the holidays. The silk pajamas below are a favorite of Gwyneth Paltrow‘s, and they’ll make a lazy Saturday feel more like a luxurious spa day.

Of course, those who actually leaving home for a fancy getaway need comfy clothes too. Ditch the cable knit sweaters for a gorgeous caftan — perfect for a beach coverup. For a more adrenaline-worthy vacay, check out Kenan Thompson‘s roller-coaster recommendation.

For some, a full trip isn’t in the books, but a date night can always be penciled in. Arrow alum Katie Cassidy stars in a criminally fun rom-com, and Last Christmas star Emilia Clarke has revealed her makeup essentials, perfect for a romantic look.

Scroll down to see what celebrities are buzzing about this week: