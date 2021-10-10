Top 5

Stories

Buzzzz-o-Meter

Buzzzz-o-Meter: Marni Totes, Skinceuticals and More That Hollywood Is Buzzing About This Week

By
Buzzzz-o-Meter: Marni Totes, Skinceuticals and More That Hollywood Is Buzzing About This Week
 Courtesy of Marni; SkinCeuticals; Tatel
5
podcast
Beauty_102321_600x338

Playing favorites! Stars are obsessed with these new releases, from albums to margaritas.

Celebs like Josh Duhamel are loving a new Spanish restaurant in Beverly Hills that’s sure to become a hotspot. Meanwhile, the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger has found a new singer who has knocked his socks off with her debut album.

Plus, Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) are buzzing about their “grandma blanket”-inspired clothing while Brooke Shields has been raving about new skincare serums.

Scroll down to see all that and more on the Buzzzz-o-Meter:

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories! Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!