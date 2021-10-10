Playing favorites! Stars are obsessed with these new releases, from albums to margaritas.

Celebs like Josh Duhamel are loving a new Spanish restaurant in Beverly Hills that’s sure to become a hotspot. Meanwhile, the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger has found a new singer who has knocked his socks off with her debut album.

Plus, Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) are buzzing about their “grandma blanket”-inspired clothing while Brooke Shields has been raving about new skincare serums.

Scroll down to see all that and more on the Buzzzz-o-Meter: