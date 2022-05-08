Top 5

Stories

Buzzzz-o-Meter

Buzzzz-o-Meter: Onda Seltzer, Gryph & Ivyrose and More of What Hollywood Is Buzzing About This Week

By
Buzzzz-o-Meter: Onda Seltzer, Gryph & Ivyrose and More of What Hollywood Is Buzzing About This Week
 Onda; Gryph & Ivyrose; Oetker Collection
5
podcast

Hollywood is kicking back! If you love to relax with spiked seltzer or if you’re looking for a calming European getaway, Us Weekly has you covered.

Find out what celebrities are buzzing about this week by scrolling through the photos!

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories! Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!