Buzzzz-o-Meter: Original MakeUp Eraser, Sky Wellness CBD and More That Hollywood Is Buzzing About This Week

Buzzzz-o-Meter: The Original Makeup Eraser, Sky Wellness CBD and More That Hollywood Is Buzzing About This Week
Shopping season is here! Hollywood is buzzing about their latest finds as the holiday season kicks off.

Going green is always a good thing. Below is a makeup remover wipe that can be used again and again — about 3,600 times to be exact. That saves three to five years’ worth of disposable makeup remover wipes and is part of the reason why A-listers such as Demi Moore are obsessed with it.

“One of the key things that I think that’s totally saved my skin is the MakeUp Eraser Cloth,” Moore told Harper’s Bazaar‘s “Go to Bed With Me” series in September 2019. “My mother always drilled in me — no matter what — that you should [cleanse] and moisture your skin. So, I’m telling you, this thing literally takes everything off.”

Hollywood also loves a different kind of green — CBD. Mandy Moore, Chelsea Handler, Kourtney Kardashian and more have raved about the benefits of cannabidiol. The gift set below is sure to please anyone on your Christmas list — even if you happen to know more overwhelmed moms than TV stars.

Check out everything Hollywood is buzzing about this week:

