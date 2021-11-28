Shopping season is here! Hollywood is buzzing about their latest finds as the holiday season kicks off.

Going green is always a good thing. Below is a makeup remover wipe that can be used again and again — about 3,600 times to be exact. That saves three to five years’ worth of disposable makeup remover wipes and is part of the reason why A-listers such as Demi Moore are obsessed with it.

“One of the key things that I think that’s totally saved my skin is the MakeUp Eraser Cloth,” Moore told Harper’s Bazaar‘s “Go to Bed With Me” series in September 2019. “My mother always drilled in me — no matter what — that you should [cleanse] and moisture your skin. So, I’m telling you, this thing literally takes everything off.”

Hollywood also loves a different kind of green — CBD. Mandy Moore, Chelsea Handler, Kourtney Kardashian and more have raved about the benefits of cannabidiol. The gift set below is sure to please anyone on your Christmas list — even if you happen to know more overwhelmed moms than TV stars.

