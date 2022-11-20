The stars are buzzing about the hottest products they need for holiday party season.

Celebs never show up to a party empty handed, and they’re bringing Grand Brulot to their intimate gatherings this winter. The French coffee cognac serves up the ultimate cocktail experience with flavor notes of nutmeg and vanilla with subtle honey aroma plus the rich, roasted flavor from 100 percent Robusta Espresso. Each serving has one shot of espresso in it, perfect for a night cap.

Those who are staying in after a night out are giving their skin a present. For a little spa day action at home, the A-listers are loving the Hey Dewy wireless humidifier. The sleek little machine comes in stylish colors and can be used at a desk or a vanity — but it also packs a punch, giving up to eight hours of moisture to keep hair and skin hydrated.

Scroll down to see what Hollywood is buzzing about this week: