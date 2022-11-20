The stars are buzzing about the hottest products they need for holiday party season.
Celebs never show up to a party empty handed, and they’re bringing Grand Brulot to their intimate gatherings this winter. The French coffee cognac serves up the ultimate cocktail experience with flavor notes of nutmeg and vanilla with subtle honey aroma plus the rich, roasted flavor from 100 percent Robusta Espresso. Each serving has one shot of espresso in it, perfect for a night cap.
Those who are staying in after a night out are giving their skin a present. For a little spa day action at home, the A-listers are loving the Hey Dewy wireless humidifier. The sleek little machine comes in stylish colors and can be used at a desk or a vanity — but it also packs a punch, giving up to eight hours of moisture to keep hair and skin hydrated.
Scroll down to see what Hollywood is buzzing about this week:
Buzzzz-o-Meter: Hey Dewy, Monfrere and More Hollywood Is Buzzing About
Credit: Hey Dewy
Hey Dewy
With an eight-hour battery and water capacity, the rechargeable Wireless Facial Humidifier is a perfect tool for those who want to hydrate their skin on the go. ($60, heydewy.com)
Credit: Monfrére
Monfrére
Add some edge to a casual look with these Preston Sandstorm Cargo Pants, crafted to retain their original shape no matter how many times they’re worn. ($298, monfrerefashion.com)
Credit: Cloos x Brady
Cloos x Brady — Hermosa in Bourbon
Dapper! The unisex sunnies from Tom Brady’s biodegradable collection come equipped with polarized CR39 lenses. ($199, christopher-cloos.com)
Credit: Sky Wellness
Sky Wellness
The broad spectrum CBD Immunity Gummies and Softgels will help you stay healthy and relaxed this holiday season, thanks to added CBG, elderberry and vitamin C. Plus, get a free gift with all orders $35+! (From $11.99, skywellness.com)
Credit: Grand Brulot
Grand Brulot
The coffee cognac — handcrafted in France and blended with Ecuadorean 100 percent Robusta coffee beans — serves up the ultimate cocktail experience. ($38, bluestreakwine.com)