Top 5

Stories

Exclusive

Buzzzz-o-Meter: Kris Jenner’s Home Care Line, Star-Studded Hotels and More of What Hollywood Is Buzzing About This Week

By
Buzzzz-o-Meter: Kris Jenner's Home Care Line, Star-Studded Hotels and More of What Hollywood Is Buzzing About This Week
 Safely/Walmart; Parasilk; Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa
5
podcast

A star-studded summer! As the weather gets hotter, so do celebrities’ must-haves. What are A-listers buzzing about this week?

Luxury vacations are crucial for celebs, who often spend their getaways at fancy hotels and resorts with five-star service. Travel like the stars by staying at the Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa, a favorite of Bachelor Nation’s Katie Thurston. The Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida, is another luxe option, which has its own beach club and golf course.

Some A-listers, on the other hand, prefer a classic staycation — which means their homes have to be super clean. Enter Kris Jenner’s Safely, the Kardashians star’s line of home care and cleaning products — which smell like lavender and are available at Walmart.

Keep scrolling to see celebrity-loved products stars can’t get enough of, from sunglasses to skincare and more:

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories! Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!