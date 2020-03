She Read Negative Comments About Herself During ‘Idol’

Underwood writes that she and the other contestants logged onto online message boards every night to see what viewers were saying about them. “Some of the negative comments about me really made an impression — in particular ‘Carrie’s getting fat,’ and ‘What is up with her fingernails?’” she remembers, writing that the comments “lit a fire under” her and gave her “the best and most effective motivation.”