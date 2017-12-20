Showing their support! Stars including Olivia Munn and Jennifer Lawrence have taken to social media to praise Catt Sadler amid her exit from E! News over a pay gap between herself and cohost Jason Kennedy. Us Weekly exclusively revealed on December 19 that Sadler was leaving the network over a pay dispute after learning there was a significant difference in her and Kennedy’s respective salaries. Shortly after, the television personality elaborated on the decision in a blog post on her website. “There was a massive disparity in pay between my similarly situated male co-host and myself,” she wrote. “More recently, when E reached out to renew and extend my deal, I learned that he wasn’t just making a little more than I was. In fact, he was making close to double my salary for the past several years.”