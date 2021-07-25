Heating up in Hollywood! If you love rum or if you’re looking for your next favorite accessory, Us Weekly has you covered! Find out what celebrities are buzzing about this week by scrolling through the photos below.
Heating up in Hollywood! If you love rum or if you’re looking for your next favorite accessory, Us Weekly has you covered! Find out what celebrities are buzzing about this week by scrolling through the photos below.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!